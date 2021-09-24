Ludhiana: 82-year-old woman dies of Covid, no new cases

An 82-year-old woman admitted at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) succumbed to Covid on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus so far to 2,101. No fresh case was reported.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Ludhiana is 87,533. There are 23 active cases at present.

It was on September 16 last that the previous casualty due to Covid 19 was reported. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the month of September so far is four.