83 lakh saplings to be planted, 20% fruit trees

: In an effort to make Sangam city greener, approximately 83 lakh saplings are set to be planted by various government departments this year. Around 20 percent of these will be fruit-bearing trees, including mango, jamun, and jackfruit. . From July onwards, several departments will begin planting trees according to their assigned targets. (For representation only)

According to reports, the forest department will plant about 22.45 lakh saplings, while other government departments have been assigned a combined target of 50.69 lakh saplings. District forest officer Arvind Yadav said that a significant number of trees were cut during the Mahakumbh festival to make way for development works. To make up for this loss, saplings including fruit-bearing varieties will be planted across the district.

The forest department has identified Shankargarh, Meja, and Koraon tehsils as the key areas for increasing green cover. These areas were chosen because they have large patches of vacant land. Efforts will focus on planting trees in dried-up ponds, barren land, and fields where trees have died. Neem, Peepal, and Gulmohar trees will be planted in most of these areas. From July onwards, several departments will begin planting trees according to their assigned targets.

These include:

Environment Department: 2.27 lakh

Rural Development Department: 29.98 lakh

Revenue Department: 2.51 lakh

Panchayati Raj Department: 3.40 lakh

Urban Development Department: 1.37 lakh

Agriculture Department: 5.99 lakh

Horticulture Department: 3.69 lakh

Basic Education Department: 30,000

Secondary Education Department: 18,000

Higher Education Department: 24,000

Health Department: 12,000

Cooperative Department: 13,000

Industry Department: 8,000

Railways: 15,000

Transport Department: 1,800

Defence: 4,000

This large-scale plantation drive is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to enhance its green spaces and improve the environment for its residents.