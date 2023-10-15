News / Cities / Others / 87 LED screens to enhance bus depots in Lucknow this month

87 LED screens to enhance bus depots in Lucknow this month

HT Correspondent
Oct 15, 2023

Regarding the LED screens, a grand total of 100 installations are planned, with 87 locations having already been earmarked for deployment.

LUCKNOW Transport minister Dayashankar Singh has announced the imminent implementation of the long-anticipated LED screen installation project for UPSRTC bus transport. By the end of October, a total of 87 LED display screens will be strategically positioned across Lucknow.

Singh revealed, “Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD) have already been successfully installed in 130 buses within the Lucknow region, 60 buses in the Ghaziabad region, and 20 buses in the Meerut region. The process of equipping 5,000 buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation with VLTD is currently underway.”

Regarding the LED screens, a grand total of 100 installations are planned, with 87 locations having already been earmarked for deployment. The installation process will commence by the conclusion of this month.

In a press statement released on the same subject, it was disclosed that 55-inch LEDs will be installed in the Regional Managers’ offices for monitoring purposes. According to the timetable, multimedia videos will be broadcast on these LEDs, ensuring that the public remains informed about the operations and activities of the transport corporation.

Furthermore, vehicle monitoring will be facilitated from the Regional Managers’ offices. In addition, VLTD will be installed in 69 law enforcement vehicles, and an interceptor vehicle will be equipped with three panic buttons. Each bus will also be equipped with ten panic buttons.

The transport minister emphasised that the installation of panic buttons will serve as a vital safety measure for individuals in case of emergencies. Upon pressing the panic button, immediate notifications will be relayed to the nearest Regional Manager’s office, the Transport Corporation headquarters, as well as local law enforcement agencies. This will ensure rapid assistance for those in need.

