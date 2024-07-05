9 Kuki-Zo MLAs in Manipur condemn attack on colleague, say arrest culprits

IMPHAL: Nine Kuki-Zo legislators in Manipur on Friday condemned an attack on Singngat MLA Chinlunthang and asked the state government to take steps to arrest the people who fired shots at his house. Incessant rainfall has caused flooding at several places in Manipur’s Imphal West and Imphal East districts, after two major rivers breached embankments. (PTI/X/NBirenSingh)

In a joint statement on Friday, the nine MLAs condemned the “reprehensible act” by some unidentified persons who fired at their colleague, Chinlunthang’s house on Thursday, asked the administration to take steps to bring the culprits to justice and take steps to prevent such attacks in future.

According to police officials, a group of armed men opened fire at Chinlunthang’s residence at Zou Veng at 12.50am on Thursday. “The group fired several rounds at the MLA’s house and escaped, taking advantage of the darkness,” a police officer said on Thursday, seeking anonymity. Police said portions of the house’s wall were damaged in the attack and five empty cases of AK-47 assault rifle cartridges were found at the spot.

Chinlunthang won the Singngat assembly segment on a ticket of the Kuki Peoples Alliance (KPA) in the 2022 Manipur elections.

The nine Kuki-Zo legislators who signed off on Friday’s statement include Nemcha Kipgen (Kangpokpi), Letpao Haokip (Tengnoupal), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Paolienlai Haokip, (Saikot), L.M Khaute (Churachandpur), Letzamang Haokip (Henglep), Vungzagin Valte (Thanlon), Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (Saikul) and Haokholet Kipgen (Saitu assembly seat).

Seven of the nine MLAs are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, one from Kuki People’s Alliance and an independent legislator.

More than 220 people have been killed and over 50,000 displaced in Manipur since the ethnic violence – primarily between the Meiteis and Kukis – erupted on May 3 last year.