Home / Cities / Others / 9 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmates

9 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmates

others
Published on Oct 28, 2022 11:31 PM IST

In the first case, the Ludhiana central jail staff nabbed accused Babanpreet Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Rishavpreet Singh, Satnam Singh and Aman Kumar and recovered five mobile phones from their possession

In second case, the Ludhiana central jail staff nabbed Manoj Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Surjit Singh and Suhail Khan for possessing four mobile phones. (HT FILE)
In second case, the Ludhiana central jail staff nabbed Manoj Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Surjit Singh and Suhail Khan for possessing four mobile phones. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Division number 7 police booked nine inmates of Ludhiana central jail after nine mobile phones were recovered from their possession by the staff during two separate raids conducted on Friday.

In the first case, the jail staff nabbed accused Babanpreet Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Rishavpreet Singh, Satnam Singh and Aman Kumar and recovered five mobile phones from their possession.

In another case, the staff nabbed Manoj Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Surjit Singh and Suhail Khan for possessing four mobile phones.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, the investigating officer, said that two separate FIRs under Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act have been lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out