9 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmates

Division number 7 police booked nine inmates of Ludhiana central jail after nine mobile phones were recovered from their possession by the staff during two separate raids conducted on Friday.

In the first case, the jail staff nabbed accused Babanpreet Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Rishavpreet Singh, Satnam Singh and Aman Kumar and recovered five mobile phones from their possession.

In another case, the staff nabbed Manoj Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Surjit Singh and Suhail Khan for possessing four mobile phones.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, the investigating officer, said that two separate FIRs under Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act have been lodged against the accused.