90 days into new session, textbooks yet to reach students

Even after 12 weeks since the beginning of the new academic session, government school students in the district are yet to receive textbooks of subjects such as science, social studies, and computer science.

The board’s depot in the city, which caters to the whole district, hasn’t received all the textbooks till now.

Science, social science, computer science textbooks of Class 6 (English medium), computer science, Hindi, ‘Welcome life’ (Hindi medium), of Class 7; English grammar and composition, Hindi, Welcome life, and computer science textbooks of Class 8; social studies, health, and physical education, Welcome life, computer science, (English medium) and math (Hindi medium) of Class 9; science, social studies, Welcome life (English medium) of Class 10 and computer science and vocational subjects such as knitting technology, commercial garments of Classes 11 and 12 are yet to reach schools.

Students of Class 2 have not received their mathematics textbooks.

As per sources, the board has been sending new sanitised textbooks to the depots for further distribution among schools at the block level. The school authorities then collect the textbooks and hand them over to the parents.

Science and social studies teachers have stated that they have already covered 20% of the syllabus, but the students are yet to receive the books. Meanwhile, teachers have guided them to study from the Punjab educare app that comprises all books and lesson-wise information. Parminder Singh, who teaches Classes 8 and 9, said, “Many students do not have mobile phones and are therefore unable to study from the app. If they have books, they will read the chapters and contact their teachers for queries. In the absence of the same, they are struggling to study and prepare for the July evaluation exam.”

Ministerial staff on strike

As per the board’s depot authorities, it has received over 18.3 lakh textbooks out of a total of 19 lakh. Around 40,000 books are lying at the depot. They haven’t been sent to the block office due to an indefinite strike by the ministerial staff. The depot is yet to receive 30,000 textbooks from the board office.

Tarlochan Singh, depot manager, Ludhiana, said, “We have disbursed the new textbooks, which we had received before June 24. But since last Thursday, we have not been able to send the textbooks to the block offices as the ministerial employees are on strike.”