943 persons internally displaced so far in aftermath of violence in Manipur’s Jiribam

As many as 943 people in Manipur were internally displaced in the aftermath of the violence in Manipur’s Jiribam district, official reports said. Violence erupted in Jiribam district after a 59-year-old farmer was found dead. (File photo)

The maximum number (251) of internally displaced people (IDPs) are taking shelter at the multipurpose sports complex at Bidyanagar while 52 people are staying at the multipurpose sports complex at Bidyanagar.

On Wednesday, as many as 73 IDPs joined the relief camps opened in and around Jiribam town, 220km west of Imphal while eight IDPs left the relief camps, people aware of the development said.

Violence erupted in Jiribam district which shares its borders with Assam’s Cachar district, on June 6, after a 59-year-old farmer was found dead.

Manipur had witnessed ethnic crisis between the two communities- Kukis and Meiteis since last year, which has so far claimed more than 200 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people.