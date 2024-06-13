943 persons internally displaced so far in aftermath of violence in Manipur’s Jiribam

The maximum number (251) of internally displaced people (IDPs) are taking shelter at the multipurpose sports complex at Bidyanagar while 52 people are staying in Bidyanagar
As many as 943 people in Manipur were internally displaced in the aftermath of the violence in Manipur’s Jiribam district, official reports said.
The maximum number (251) of internally displaced people (IDPs) are taking shelter at the multipurpose sports complex at Bidyanagar while 52 people are staying at the multipurpose sports complex at Bidyanagar.
On Wednesday, as many as 73 IDPs joined the relief camps opened in and around Jiribam town, 220km west of Imphal while eight IDPs left the relief camps, people aware of the development said.