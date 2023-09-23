97.53% pass first-ever BMI test conducted by Assam police

In the first-ever Body Mass Index (BMI) test conducted by Assam Police, 97.53% of candidates have passed, according to director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh. Director general of Assam Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh going through BMI test in Guwahati on August 16 (HT Photo)

Singh via X (formerly Twitter) informed that out of the total 70,161, only 1,748 police personnel failed to adjust themselves for this year’s standard, which is 30 or below.

“Reference BMI tests, the first phase of the exercise is over. The total no of BMI tests done for Assam Police personnel: 70161. No of Obese (30+BMI) Police Personnel: 1748 (2.47%),” he wrote.

Singh said that the Assam government and the chief minister provided them with adequate support during the process. “We are grateful to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Government for continued support in our quest to improve fitness of Assam Police,” Singh wrote on X.

Singh on May 16 this year, issued an order and asked all the police personnel to prepare themselves to go through professional recording of BMI. This year’s standard was 30, and all the officials recorded a BMI of 30+ would be considered obese or overweight.

The tests were held at 36 locations across Assam on August 16, and DGP Singh was the first officer to go through it. He said that his BMI count was 25, which is the standard they are looking for in every police personnel in the long run.

“When I joined as the DGP in January this year, I told each police personnel to get fit. We gave them time to transform themselves, and official notice was issued in May,” Singh told HT on Saturday.

He said that all the 1,748 police personnel who failed in the first phase will get another chance in January next year and during this period, they’ll get free medical support.

“They’ll go through free liver function tests, kidney function tests, whole blood profile etc. If medical interventions are required, we’ll provide that too,” he said.

“As approved by the chief minister of Assam, these personnel would now be thoroughly tested at Government Medical Colleges for any underlying medical condition and provided medical and nutritional support and tested again after three months,” he further wrote on X.

“Hope to see a fitter Assam Police in days and years to come,” said Singh.

The DGP said any candidate who fails in the second attempt would be sent to voluntary retirement. There will be exceptions for those suffering from medical conditions for which body weight cannot be reduced, Singh said.

In the first week of May this year, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the poor health of cops due to excessive alcohol consumption and lack of exercise and asked the DGP to assess whether the officials were actively participating in physical fitness exercises, regularly visiting police stations and performing their duties punctually.

Singh said that their aim is to create a healthy police force. “From now, we’ll conduct BMI tests every year, and we’ll improve the standard every year. We aim to reach the 25 BMI standard and I hope we’ll reach there in the next 7-8 years,” he said.

Singh said that they don’t want to create unnecessary pressure on anyone. “We don’t want to harass them. By exercising regularly for years will benefit them both physically and mentally. They’ll lead a better family life, that is also important,” he said.

The Body Mass Index (BMI) is a widely used measure to determine whether a person’s weight falls within the healthy range. It is calculated by dividing your weight in kilograms into meters by the square of your height (BMI = weight (kg)/ height (m2). BMI provides a rough estimate of the percentage of body fat and helps the individual to divide into different categories, a senior police officer said.