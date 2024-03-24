A CM is not above law: Yogi on Kejriwal’s arrest

Commenting on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that adherence to the law is paramount for everyone, regardless of their position or influence. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

Adityanath also said that he will start his 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign for the party from Mathura.

“In our nation, democracy prevails, allowing individuals like Arvind Kejriwal to repeatedly hold the position of chief minister in Delhi. However, democracy does not allow any person, party or organisation to commit dacoity,” Adityanath said in a discussion with a TV news channel.

Underscoring the role of a chief minister as a public servant rather than the “owner” of the state, he said, “Our work is that of public servant and custodian.”

Emphasising the importance of equal treatment under the law, he said that even he would be subject to legal consequences if found in violation of regulations.

He added that he has visited Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi more frequently than any other chief minister.

“There has been a 100-time increase in opportunities in Ayodhya since 2017, leading to employment for lakhs of people,” he remarked.

He further said, “We cannot tamper with the Hindu faith… In India, we have to respect the original soul of this place. Hindu is the basic soul of India. It cannot be insulted. If anyone assumes we will engage in politics by disrespecting this sentiment, they are mistaken. We cannot compromise on national security or the reverence for Hindu faith. We are blessed by God and supported by the people.”

On the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said the Muslim population in India has increased at a much faster rate than that of Hindus since independence.

Conversely, the Hindu population in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan has significantly declined.

He emphasised that the CAA embodies the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ in India.

Regarding the modernisation of madrasas, the chief minister stated, “While Shariat may remain a personal subject for some, it cannot supersede the Constitution. We are prioritising the modernization of madrasas. We require scientists, engineers, and skilled professionals. Our educational system needs to evolve to meet these demands.”

Commenting on the SP-Congress alliance, he noted that such tie-ups have occurred previously.

“The people of the state have already taught them a lesson. That’s why Rahul and Priyanka lack the courage to come to U.P. False promises won’t deceive the people anymore. The BJP and its allies are poised to deliver their strongest performance in UP.”