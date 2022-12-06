A colour riot at PAU as chrysanthemum show commences

A two-day chrysanthemum show-cum-sale, displaying different varieties of the plant, began in the premises of Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Tuesday.

The show, jointly organised by the department of floriculture and landscaping and the estate organisation of PAU, is a part of series of PAU’s diamond jubilee celebrations dedicated to the memory of Punjabi poet Bhai Vir Singh, who was an ardent lover of chrysanthemums and mentioned them in his several poems.

Multiple varieties of chrysanthemum in varied hues presented a rich feast to the eyes of spectators.

The show’s attendees may view more than 150 different chrysanthemum types in over 3,000 pots that are arranged in several categories. Floral rangolis themed on 25th chrysanthemum show and diamond jubilee of PAU made by students were cynosure of all eyes.

A gold medal for MSc floriculture students was instituted in the honour of APS Gill, a former professor of floriculture at PAU, by Avtaar Singh Dhindsa, an exporter of flower seeds.

Inaugurating the show, vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, said although flowers symbolise love and care, they may also represent a variety of other feelings, such as pleasure, happiness, admiration, and adoration as well as sympathy, thanks, or an apology.

“No other thing compares to flowers in its ability to let us express our emotions to the people we care about. Growing flowers in one’s surroundings gives one enormous joy. Punjab farmers can tap the potential of commercial flower farming, which also presents a viable alternative for crop diversification,” he said.

‘Symbol of friendship’

Explaining the significance of chrysanthemums across various cultures and countries, Gosal revealed that these flowers have long been associated with friendship and well-wishes; Buddhists use them as offerings for their potent Yang energy; in China, they are customarily given to the elderly as a symbol of long life; in Australia, they are the recognised flower for Mother’s Day because of their nickname “mums”; and in Belgium and Austria, they are almost exclusively used as memorial flowers to honour loved ones and are the flowers of choice for funerals.

‘PAU has developed about 50 hybrid varieties of flowering crops’

Head of department of floriculture and landscaping Parminder Singh informed that PAU has developed about 50 hybrid varieties of flowering crops, of which, 20 chrysanthemum varieties have been released for general cultivation and pot culture in Punjab.

“The department is a leading centre of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for conducting research on this flower,” he said, adding that the major aim of the show is to motivate people to grow chrysanthemum flowers for landscape use and commercial cultivation.