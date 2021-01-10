IND USA
A day after another suicide during stir, protesters set focus on mental health
On Sunday, Darshan Pal, president of the Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab, issued an appeal to protesting farmers asking them not to “contemplate any extreme action like taking your own life.” (Representative Image)(PTI)
On Sunday, Darshan Pal, president of the Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab, issued an appeal to protesting farmers asking them not to "contemplate any extreme action like taking your own life." (Representative Image)(PTI)
A day after another suicide during stir, protesters set focus on mental health

Harinder Singh, media coordinator of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is the umbrella body of farmers’ unions, said some members decided to act after at least six people died by suicide during the agitation.
By Kainat Sarfaraz
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:21 AM IST

A day after another farmer died by suicide at Singhu border, several internal committee members of an umbrella body of farmers’ union on Sunday said they have planned to rope in mental health experts along with celebrities, religious leaders, and motivational speakers to spread messages of hope among farmers and steer them away from depression.

Harinder Singh, media coordinator of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is the umbrella body of farmers’ unions, said some members decided to act after at least six people died by suicide during the agitation. “There are at least two farmers who went back to their homes and took their own lives, which is why we thought of doing something to address the problem. We also need to ensure that these deaths do not become a public spectacle or get glorified in any way.”

Singh, a PhD student from Rajasthan, said they were planning to address the issue in two ways. “In addition to asking celebrities, religious leaders, and farm leaders to motivate farmers and share these videos on social media, we also plan to share positive stories with the farmers of people coming in to support our agitation from across the country. We plan to share these stories on the main stage for at least an hour everyday,” he said.

The committee members also plan to form groups and personally visit tractor-trolleys and talk to farmers to help them. “We will ask the youth to connect with the elderly and see if they need any assistance, or tell us if they are anxious or depressed. These farmers could be referred to therapists and counsellors at medical camps on the protest site. We are still in talks with several organisations to see how many therapists, psychiatrists, and counsellors can be arranged for the protest spots,” Singh said.

On Sunday, Darshan Pal, president of the Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab, issued an appeal to protesting farmers asking them not to “contemplate any extreme action like taking your own life.”

“This is a strong movement with all of you being there. The government has to accept the demands sooner or later. Stay alive, stay safe. Many activities will be organised by the Kisan Morcha in the coming time to prevent such incidents,” he said in his statement.

Volunteers working at the spot said farmers have been agitated and stressed over a variety of reasons, including no resolution over the farm laws, death of their fellow farmers, the cold weather, trying conditions, and staying away from the family. Sanya Kataria, 26, a clinical psychologist pursuing a doctorate degree from Amity University, said she sees around 10 farmers everyday since January 4 at the counselling camp set up by the United Sikhs NGO.

“Though the environment is a challenge since there is little privacy and constant disruptions, we have been working with the farmers and sharing the basics of psychoeducation, depression, and anxiety with them,” she said.

Virender Singh, 42, a farmer from Mandiala village in Jalandhar said, “My friends and I keep ourselves busy throughout the day through seva at langars or by cleaning the roads so that we don’t think any negative thoughts. We are sad for the families of those farmers who died by suicide but this is the way out. We have to fight for our rights.”

