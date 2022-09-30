A Durga puja pandal decorated with ice cream sticks in Prayagraj

A Durga Puja pandal by Darbhanga barwari is attracting attention because images and designs here are made using ice cream sticks, giving it a unique look.

“The Durga Puja Pandal in Darbhanga Colony, Prayagraj is inspired by the Mandapa (also known as mandap or mandapam) style of Indian architecture, especially used in Hindu temples of Southern India. The mandapa is a porch-like structure through the Gopuram (ornate gateway) leading to the temple,” said barwari’s general secretary, Debobroto Basu.

Stems from jute plant and wooden ice-cream sticks, and spoon have been used to make the beautiful and ornate decorations in this pandal, he added. Some photographs of the wonderful pandals built during Durga Puja in the yester years at Darbhanga Colony will also be on display inside the pandal this year.

“The pandal has a gopuram, the huge entrance gateway that is placed at the center of the front wall. Then the pandal has Garbhagriha, which is the central part of the temple and which houses the main deity,” he added.

“Our pandal follows Dravidian architectural styles adopted by the Pallava, Chola, Vijayanagara, and Nayaka dynasties in temples like the Kailasanathar temple at Kanchipuram, the Brihadisvara temple at Thanjavur, the Vijaynagara temples in Hampi and Meenakshi Temple at Madurai respectively,” he added.

“Even the idol of the main deity, Durga, and that of lord Ganesha, Kartikey, Saraswati and the demon Bhasmasur are very unique in this pandal. We have tried to give Rajasthani look to the main deity as the jewelry, attire and the crown all give a look of Rajasthani heritage”, said Akash Bhattacharya, the idol maker.