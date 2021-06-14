A year on, no charge sheet in Rajput’s death case

PATNA

A year after the Bihar-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence, the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been probing the case, is yet to file a charge sheet in the special court in Patna that has been hearing the case.

Rajput (34) was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020, under mysterious circumstances.

CBI sources said they had not closed the case even as kin rued no real progress had been made.

“Neither have other agencies investigating his death, such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), arrived at any conclusion,” said Rajput’s sister Nilu Singh.

Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed a case against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, accusing her of taking his money and driving him to suicide. The investigations soon became mired in a series of controversies, including a stand-off between Bihar and Mumbai Police.

Later, the Bihar government transferred the case to the CBI. On August 6, 2020, the CBI registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others and started a probe.

“We are investigating all possible angles,” said a senior CBI officer, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Rajput’s father KK Singh, told PTI that he was not satisfied with the progress of the CBI probe.