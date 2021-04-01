AAP alleges irregularities in ration distribution at MCD schools; baseless claims, says BJP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of irregularities in the distribution of dry ration through municipal schools, allegations that the latter dismissed as “baseless”.

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations (MCD).

Ration allotted for midday meals in MCD primary schools for 2020-21 were to be distributed to families of enrolled students because primary schools are closed in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The BJP is an anti-poor party. They stalled the Delhi government’s home delivery of ration scheme to harass the poor. It is shameful that BJP-ruled MCD has distributed dry ration to only one MCD school and the tender of this scheme is yet to take place, even though BJP leaders have officially inaugurated it. The situation is so serious that there is no clue whether the four lakh students of MCD schools will get dry rations or not,” said the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “These are baseless allegations with which AAP leaders are trying to mislead people. The ration distribution to school children started with North MCD schools. It was designed to utilise the already allotted midday meal ration scheme, for which no separate tender is required. New tenders will be floated for the period beyond April 2021.”