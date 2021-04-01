CM reviews progress of redevelopment of industrial areas

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed officials to speed up redevelopment work at existing industrial areas of Mayapuri, Udyog Nagar, Okhla, Jhilmil, Jhandewalan, Kirti Nagar, GT Karnal Road, Bhorgarh and Bawana, said the government in a press statement.

Kejriwal, on Wednesday, chaired his first review meeting on redevelopment of industrial areas. Last December, Kejriwal announced the setting up of new industrial zones exclusively for tech industries and the service sector, and opening up the existing ones to more sectors other than just manufacturing.

While setting up new industrial areas is the long-term plan, the Delhi government’s key focus currently is to upgrade the existing 29 industrial areas to meet the changing needs of the city, said government officials.

In Wednesday’s press statement, the government said, “CM Kejriwal expressed his satisfaction regarding the ongoing industrial work and directed the officials to expedite the ongoing work for larger industrial development in the national capital of Delhi. During the review meeting, he directed the officials to finish the development work within the stipulated time so that the overall industrial development in Delhi gets a larger boost.”

“During the meeting, senior officials of the industry department apprised the chief minister about the progress of work in these industrial areas and the satisfactory pace of work was noted and acknowledged by Kejriwal. The pace of work has been such that the work has been completed before the timeline set by the government. To exemplify their claim, officials cited the example of Mayapuri Industrial area, where more than 85% of the development work has been completed. Similarly, 99% of the road and drainage work in the Udyog Nagar Industrial Area has been completed, 95% of the road work in the Okhla Industrial Area has been completed,” it added.