AAP to campaign for SP candidates in UP bypolls

LUCKNOW The Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will extend support and even campaign for Samajwadi Party candidates in the bypolls to nine assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh. Party MP and UP in-charge Sanjay Singh met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the Janeshwar Mishra Trust Office here in this regard on Monday. Aam Aadmi Party MP and UP in-charge Sanjay Singh. (File Photo)

“If it’s not suitable for them (BJP), by-elections in Ayodhya won’t happen and dates for bypolls will be changed. All this raises questions on the election commission,” Singh told media after the meeting.

Sanjay Singh added, “I met Akhilesh Ji and a positive discussion took place. In UP bypolls, Aam Aadmi Party will campaign for SP candidates and we will also participate in gatherings wherever possible...our main aim is to defeat the BJP, which is spreading hate in the country.”

The SP has fielded candidates on all nine assembly seats which will undergo bypolls on November 20. The Congress party has, however, decided to stay away from the contest and has announced that being a member of INDIA bloc they will extend support to the Samajwadi Party candidates in bypolls.

On the slogan war between SP and BJP, the AAP MP said, “It seems Yogi Adityanath has no achievement to share with people and that is why he is talking ‘batenge katenge’. UP’s condition is such that people are being killed in police stations, ex-army men are being beaten, 27,000 government schools are going to be closed...the (BJP) government is not giving reservation to OBC youth. No one is going to be affected by posters or slogans, it’s just deviation from core issues.”