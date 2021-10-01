AAP will hike education budget if voted to power in UP: Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came down hard on the Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Yogi Adityanath government dubbing it as a failure, especially in the field of education.

Addressing media persons at Circuit House on Thursday, Sisodia said that if AAP comes to power in the state, the education budget would be increased from the current 13% to 25%.

“Mandate of AAP is increasing fast in UP, and this has got the BJP worried. The condition of education in UP is pathetic and the political parties keeping religion and caste as their prime concern are driving education to its lowest level possible. No attention is being given to primary education in the state,” said Sisodia, who was in Prayagraj to attend a function.

He claimed that the private schools in collusion with the state government were charging exorbitant fees from the people. “UP government had failed to check such elements in hope of securing donations to contest polls,” he alleged.

“If AAP comes to power, a strict campaign against people involved in charging exorbitant school fees from people would be launched,” he promised.

Sisodia said that AAP would be contesting the polls not as an alternative but as a proven political party that honours promises.

“We believe that if quality of education would improve, the future of people would get secured. This is the reason why we are focusing on education in our poll promises,” he explained.

Accusing the state government of arbitrarily hiking power costs, he reiterated the promise of providing 300 units of free electricity to every household in the state. He said that AAP would be contesting the forthcoming assembly polls on all seats on its own.

On the occasion, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and state president Sabhajeet Singh were also present.