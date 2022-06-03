ABHM demands DNA test of ‘Mughal descendent’
Agitated over statements made by ‘Prince’ Yakub Habibuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendent of Mughal rulers, angry activists of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) took out a ‘janaza’ (funeral procession) of Tucy and buried it in a drain in Agra on Thursday.
ABHM activists gathered at Nand Cinema crossing of Agra on Thursday and carried the effigy of Tucy but were stopped by the police from Sadar police station who took away the effigy from them.
“We got back the effigy and submerged it in drain and have handed over a complaint to SP (Protocol) and at Sadar police station of Agra for registering a case against Prince Yakub Habibuddin Tucy for maligning the image of Hindu seers, seeking permission to offer prayers at Taj Mahal, which, in fact, is Tejo Mahalaya, a Shiva Temple,” stated Sanjay Jat, the spokesperson of ABHM on Thursday.
“Prince Yakub Habibuddin Tucy claims to belong to the ‘Royal Mughal Family of Hindustan’ and mentions so on his letterhead and further claims that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was his forefather but we demand his DNA be tested to verify his claims,” demanded Sanjay Jat, who condemned Tucy’s demand made online to Agra police for a case to be lodged against Hindu seers and Rajyashree Chaudhary, the president of ABHM.
In his complaint, Tucy had alleged that two seers, one from Urai (Jalaun) and another from Ayodhya, had made claims of Taj Mahal as Shiv Temple ‘Tejo Mahalaya’ and had attempted to disrupt communal harmony by making efforts to enter the Taj Mahal. Tucy had also blamed ABHM president Rajyashree Chaudhary, for offering prayers at the Taj Mahal, holding it originally a temple.
Since then a war of words had broken out and on Thursday, ABHM activists took to the streets and while condemning Tucy sought legal action against him.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
