Absconding jail inmate, a gangrape accused, arrested from Agra
Joint teams of Kotwali police and special operation group (SOG) arrested a Naini Central jail inmate from Agra after he escaped from SRN hospital where he was admitted for treatment.
Deepak Pal, 32, was hiding in Agra from where he was nabbed on Tuesday night, police said.
Deepak, a resident of Naini area, was arrested by Civil Lines police in a gangrape case in March. On May 18, Deepak was admitted to SRN hospital after he fell ill. However, on May 22, Deepak fled from his ward on pretext of taking a walk outside. A jail warder and a constable on duty were suspended. An FIR was lodged against Deepak at Kotwali police station.
SHO OF Kotwali police station Amar Singh Raghuvanshi said acting on tip off police teams arrested Deepak late Tuesday night with a country made pistol and some ammunition. A reward of ₹25000 on Deepak’s arrest was declared by SSP Prayagraj.
During questioning, Deepak informed police that he planned to escape from jail with help of his friend Ranu Tiwari who used to come to meet him at jail.
Meanwhile, a police team under SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit searched barracks in Naini Jail on Tuesday night after Deepak claimed that some jail inmates were using mobile phones. However, nothing objectionable was found during the search.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
