Absconding jail inmate, a gangrape accused, arrested from Agra

Joint teams of Kotwali police and special operation group (SOG) arrested a Naini Central jail inmate from Agra after he escaped from SRN hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Deepak Pal, 32, was hiding in Agra from where he was nabbed on Tuesday night, police said.

Deepak, a resident of Naini area, was arrested by Civil Lines police in a gangrape case in March. On May 18, Deepak was admitted to SRN hospital after he fell ill. However, on May 22, Deepak fled from his ward on pretext of taking a walk outside. A jail warder and a constable on duty were suspended. An FIR was lodged against Deepak at Kotwali police station.

SHO OF Kotwali police station Amar Singh Raghuvanshi said acting on tip off police teams arrested Deepak late Tuesday night with a country made pistol and some ammunition. A reward of ₹25000 on Deepak’s arrest was declared by SSP Prayagraj.

During questioning, Deepak informed police that he planned to escape from jail with help of his friend Ranu Tiwari who used to come to meet him at jail.

Meanwhile, a police team under SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit searched barracks in Naini Jail on Tuesday night after Deepak claimed that some jail inmates were using mobile phones. However, nothing objectionable was found during the search.