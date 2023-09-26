Acid attack on NEET aspirant & her brother in Bareilly, 2 suspects in custody

LUCKNOW An 18-year-old medical aspirant and her 16-year-old brother suffered severe burn injuries after a few unidentified persons threw acid on them while they were sleeping inside a rented room in Bareilly’s Izzat Nagar area on Tuesday, said senior police officials. Representative photo (HT File)

Sharing further details, Bareilly’s additional superintendent of police (ASP) city, Rahul Bhati, said that the incident took place with the girl, who is preparing for NEET, and her brother, who is a Class 11th student from a Bareilly school. He said the brother-sister duo stayed in a rented accommodation along with their uncle in Bannabal colony on a 100 feet road under Izzat Nagar colony.

He said the duo was sleeping inside the room while the uncle was sleeping outside when some unidentified persons barged into the room, which was not locked from inside, and threw acid over the siblings around 3 am.

Their mother informed the police that the duo studied till 2 am and went to sleep after which the incident took place. While she did not raise suspicion on anybody, the victim girl, in her statement, apprehended the involvement of two youths, following which they have been taken into custody for further interrogation.

According to the ASP, the girl said that these two youths were stalking her for the past few days and denial of a love proposal could be the reason behind this incident. He said an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 326-A for acid attack has been lodged with Izzat Nagar police station in this connection.

Inspector of Izzat Nagar police station, Arun Srivastava, said the doctors have said that the victim boy has suffered 18% deep burns on face, right hand and right eye while the girl has suffered 9% deep burns on her face. He said the doctors have apprehended that the boy could lose eyesight of one of his eyes while the face burns of the girl could lead to severe scars.

