Addict kills mother for refusing money to buy drugs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana An addict beat up his elderly mother to death with sticks for not giving him money to buy drugs in the wee hours of Monday in Punia village of Samrala. After the murder, the accused fled from the house leaving body of his mother in the veranda of the house. Villagers found the body on Monday morning and informed the police. Police have booked Jagjivan Singh alias Jaggi, 35, elder son of the victim Bhinder Kaur, 60, for murder.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Dalbir Singh, the younger son of the victim.

Samrala SHO inspector Kulwant Singh said the accused, who is a drug addict, used to thrash his mother for money for buying drugs. The villagers heard some noise from their house about 4.30am, but did not pay heed as it was a routine affair. The inspector added that when investigated they found blood stained stick near the body.

Dalbir Singh said, “My unemployed elder brother used to harass our mother for the money. In the wee hours of Monday he demanded money, and when she refused, he thrashed her to death with sticks and fled.” The SHO added circumstantial evidence suggested murder.

The husband of the victim is an alcoholic and did not return home since Saturday. The accused Jagjivan is married and has two daughters. Due to his addiction, his wife had left the house two years ago with her daughters and started living in her maternal home.