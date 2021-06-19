Admn joins hands with firms to set up Oxygen plants in E Singhbhum

Jamshedpur (East Singhbhum) district administration and corporate firms have joined hands to set up Oxygen plants in rural hospitals and ensure round-the-clock oxygen availability across the district ahead of the probable third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, officials said on Saturday.

Health minister Banna Gupta and Jamshedpur deputy commissioner (DC) Suraj Kumar also inspected sites in this regard at Sadar Hospital, while launching mobile vaccination service for people above the age of 45 years in rural areas

“Thanks to the minister’s initiative, HDFC Bank has given 900 litre per minute oxygen generating plant for Jamshedpur sadar hospital (JSH). This will not just cater to patients in ICU and PICU, but will also ensure continuous oxygen supply to 120 beds at JSH,” the DC said.

Besides, work was started on a 10,000 litre per hour capacity Oxygen plant at JSH and 600 litre per minute pressure swing absorption (PSA) Oxygen plant at MGMMCH, the DC informed the health minister.

“This will provide oxygen supply to not just 200 beds at MGMMCH, but also to an additional 250 beds. Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) and Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) have also started equipping rural hospitals with oxygen pipelines and manifolds. As many as 15 beds in each of the community health centres (CHCs) will be connected with piped oxygen supply. By first week of August, we will have 350 ICU beds ready, while the health minister has sanctioned funds for another 100 ICU beds,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel chief (corporate social responsibility) Saurav Roy said the steel giant will set up Oxygen plants in rural hospitals of Jharkhand and Odisha, particularly in East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts under Kolhan division.

“Tara Steel will set up these plants jointly with the state government under National Health Mission. Rural hospitals are being identified for the purpose. Plants will be set up first in those rural hospitals where sending oxygen was the most difficult during the second wave,” Roy said.

Tata Steel Foundation also handed over 100 oxygen cylinders to the DC on Friday. The foundation has already given 3,000 cylinders to the state government.

City boy and NRI Saket Gadia, former student of Rajendra Vidyalaya and IIT-Mumbai, also sent 24 Oxygen concentrators from California. Rotary Club of Jamshedpur-Femina president Shashi Gadia and Ravishankar handed the concentrators to the DC Saturday.