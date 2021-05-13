AFMEC starts 350-bedded Covid hospital in Agra

The Agra Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Council (AFMEC) led by president Pooran Dawar extended their support to health authorities and started operating a 350-bedded Covid hospital within 15 days in the outskirts of the Agra district. The district magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh extended full support to the hospital which started functioning on Wednesday.

“The 350-bedded hospital is the outcome of the cooperation extended by various government departments and encouragement by the district magistrate Prabhu N Singh. The municipal commissioner Nikhil Tikaram Funde, managing director of DVVNL Sudhir Kumar Verma, chief medical officer Dr RC Pandey extended full support making the idea of the Covid hospital a reality,” stated Puran Dawar, the president of Agra Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Council (AFMEC).

“It took 15 days to make the hospital operational at the trade centre of AFMEC at Seengna on Agra Mathura road about 20 kilometres from Agra city,” said Dawar.

“This hospital would serve as the ideal model of public private partnership (PPP) and district administration will provide one and half dozen doctors to serve the patients admitted here,” informed district magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

“Additional chief medical officer (ACMO) and deputy CMO would be responsible and Dr Jitendra Lavania from the health department has been named as nodal officer. The hospital would work as L-1 and L Plus category hospital. In near future, the facilities would be upgraded to the L-2 category for serious problems,” informed Dawar.

“Sixty beds of the hospital will have oxygen line connection, oxygen concentrator at 200 beds and 15 beds in the ICU. The hospital would be connected to Covid Command Center and the helpline number of the hospital would be 9557597705,” he said.

“A proper diet chart has been prepared including breakfast, lunch and dinner beside fruits, juices, tea/coffee etc. Yoga and meditation for one hour have been included for the total well being of patients and spiritual music would be played at the hospital,” said Dawar.

“The need of hospital was felt given the sharp surge in Covid cases and we as an organisation at AFMEC believed that all cannot be left on government in such times of pandemic and various social and industrial organisations will have to join hands with the government, administration and doctors to serve those in need and as such we hope that this Covid hospital will serve the purpose,” stated Pooran Dawar at a press conference held at the hospital.

The office-bearers of AFMEC including Rubi Sehgal, Captain AS Rana members Vijay Nijhawan, Chandra Mohan Sachdeva, Aniruddh Tiwari besides others were present.