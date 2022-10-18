After Haridwar, Akhilesh Yadav to immerse father’s ashes at Sangam

PRAYAGRAJ: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will immerse the ashes of his father and Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river -- in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Akhilesh will be accompanied by his family members during the ritual.

According to the information sent to senior district administration and police officials by Akhilesh’s personal secretary, the SP chief will take off from Saifai airport in Etawah in a private aircraft around 11 am on Wednesday and land at Bamrauli airport in Prayagraj around 11:40 am. “From the airport, Akhilesh and other family members would proceed to the VIP ghat at Sangam for the immersion of the mortal remains of his father,” said Yogesh Chandra Yadav, former district president of SP in Prayagraj.

Earlier, on Monday, the Yadav family had immersed a part of Mulayam’s ashes in the Ganga in Haridwar. Besides Akhilesh, his wife Dimple Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief and his uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh, and other family members had flown from Saifai airstrip to the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun for their forward journey to Haridwar for the rituals. Former MP Dharmendra Yadav, party national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, and other family members also were present on the occasion.

The SP patriarch had breathed his last on October 10 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram (Haryana). He was 82 years old. His last rites were performed on October 11 in his native Saifai village in Etawah district.