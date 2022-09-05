After non-veg boat party video, police step up patrolling in Sangam area

After arrest of two for preparing and consuming non vegetarian food on a boat in Ganga, near the Sangam area, police have now started keeping a watch on youths in Sangam area as well as adjoining ghats.

SHO, Daraganj police station Virendra Kumar said police has begun patrolling all ghats at Sangam and surrounding localities.

“Boatmen have been warned not to allow consumption of non-vegetarian food or liquor on their boats at any cost. They have also been asked to inform police if anyone is spotted indulging in such activities,” he said.

“Traders and other persons who live along the ghats have been asked to report any illegal activity. The cops are also patrolling the Parade Ground area to keep a watch on suspicious persons,” he added.

The police has stepped up patrolling in the Sangam area after the controversy following a viral video that showed several youths travelling by a boat, smoking hukkah and preparing and consuming non vegetarian food. Their action attracted much criticism.

Some people, including politicians had tagged the viral video to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior police officials demanded strict action against the youths.

Sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor is prohibited within the Sangam area.

After the controversy, police on Saturday, arrested two youths identified as Hassan Ahmad and Mohd Asif of Bakshi Khurd area of Daraganj. According to the police, they revealed that Hassan had invited his friends Anjaf of Daraganj along with Shareef, Faizan, Babu and Kaif of Kaushambi for the party on the boat.

They had contacted a boatman Pankaj aka Doctor, who agreed to give them a boat ride. “We have identified all the accused. Two have been arrested and raids are on to arrest all others,” said SHO, Daraganj police station.