A court in Thane has remanded the accused to two-day police custody. (Photo for representation)
A court in Thane has remanded the accused to two-day police custody. (Photo for representation)
others

Agent held for issuing fake Covid-19 report to job seeker near Mumbai

As the complainant had not undergone an antigen or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, he found something amiss and approached the police in Mira Road
By Ram Parmar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:16 AM IST

Naya Nagar police arrested a 30-year-old recruitment agent from Mira Road for allegedly issuing a fake Covid-19 test report to a Punjab-based job aspirant.

The accused, Dhiraj Deepbandhu Jha, had taken 1.45 lakh from the complainant on the pretext of securing a job for him abroad.

“When Jha failed to find the complainant a job, he pestered the accused to return his money. So the accused lied to him about finding him a job in Dubai and arranged for a tourist visa for the man. He also arranged for a fake Covid-19 test report for the complainant to travel,” said a police officer.

As the complainant had not undergone an antigen or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, he found something amiss and approached the police in Mira Road.

“The Covid-negative certificate was forged and we are checking the authenticity of the other documents, including the four-day Dubai visa arranged for the victim. On Wednesday, we arrested Jha for cheating and forgery. A court in Thane has remanded him to two-day police custody. We are probing the case further and more arrests are possible as Jha may have duped more people in a similar manner,” the officer added.

Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. (HT PHOTO)
Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. (HT PHOTO)
others

At least 42 students of PTU fall sick after eating mess food; hospitalised

By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:28 AM IST
While the students undergoing treatment at the hospital stated that at least 80 students had consumed the food at the mess and suffered food poisoning, PTU registrar Sandeep Kazal said that 28 students were hospitalised. He added that there may be more students who got treated, but only 28 were admitted to the hospital.
Cotton lying in a grain market of Bathinda in December 2020. (HT FILE)
Cotton lying in a grain market of Bathinda in December 2020. (HT FILE)
others

CCI steps aside in Punjab as private players buy cotton above MSP

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Private players are paying upto 6, 240/quintal, which is 515 above the MSP for the cash crop; CCI enters the market when rates are below the MSP and the central agency pays cotton growers after meeting the prescribed norms.
The petitioner has claimed that Raut has repeatedly threatened her and also got her phone tapped and kept track of her movements by making guards of security agencies and the police to follow her. (HT File)
The petitioner has claimed that Raut has repeatedly threatened her and also got her phone tapped and kept track of her movements by making guards of security agencies and the police to follow her. (HT File)
others

Mumbai doctor moves HC seeking FIR against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:12 AM IST
A Kalina-based doctor has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking directions to Mumbai Police to probe three complaints lodged by her in 2013 and 2018 against unknown persons
Health workers participate in a Covid-19 awareness campaign at Dharavi, on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Health workers participate in a Covid-19 awareness campaign at Dharavi, on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Cases rise, but Mumbai’s Covid positivity rate still at 3-5%

By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Average positivity rate in Feb is 4%, compared to 3.98% in Jan; city records 1,035 new cases and 3 deaths on Friday
The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation, said the police. (Photo for representation)
The accused tied the victim's hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation, said the police. (Photo for representation)
others

77-year-old killed in bungalow in south Mumbai; domestic help prime suspect

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:54 AM IST
A 77-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in her two-storey seafacing bungalow, Prasanna Kutir, in Worli on Thursday night, even as her family members were in the other rooms, said police
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai: Man tries to kill self at Virar station, rescued

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The man allegedly attempted to kill himself by lying on railway tracks at Virar station on Wednesday evening.
HT Image
HT Image
others

No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:14 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police on Friday told the Delhi high court that the 25-year-old farmer, who died after his tractor overturned during the protesting farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, had not suffered any gunshot wounds
HT Image
HT Image
others

Court asks police to ensure fair probe in Deep Sidhu’s case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST
New Delhi A Delhi court on Friday said that police are not supposed to collect evidence only to prove the guilt of the accused but rather to bring a true picture of an incident, as it directed the city police force to look into the issues raised by Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in his plea seeking a fair investigation
HT Image
HT Image
others

Kejriwal arrives in Surat to a hero’s welcome: You people did a miracle, he tells residents

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Surat to a victor’s welcome on Friday, with hundreds of people cheering him on as he took out a road show to thank the people of the diamond city for electing his party as the chief opposition party in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)
HT Image
HT Image
others

Andhra govt seeks to affiliate Venkateswara College with Andhra University; students and teachers hold protest

By Fareeha Iftikhar and Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, New Delhi/hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has written to the Union ministry of education seeking to disaffiliate Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi, from Delhi University (DU) and affiliate it with the Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana man beaten to death by landlord on suspicion of theft

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Suspecting him of stealing 1,000, a man beat up his tenant to death with a stick in Gagan Nagar of Daba area on Friday
HT Image
HT Image
others

Corporators demand to reopen all 204 public gardens in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:48 PM IST
PUNE Amid the rise in Covid cases Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) garden department is planning to revise the timing of public gardens, but corporators are demanding to reopen more gardens in their wards
The facility will charge <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 per goat or sheep and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 for a poultry bird. (HT Photo)
The facility will charge 150 per goat or sheep and 10 for a poultry bird. (HT Photo)
others

Modern abattoir finally operational in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Hanging fire for over a decade, the project was completed at a cost of 19.5 crore in January last year; but trials were started only in February this year
The club has been divided into two groups—Mahajan group and Sachdeva group. Sachdeva, who is the current vice-president has challenged current general secretary Mahajan for the post of general secretary this time. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The club has been divided into two groups—Mahajan group and Sachdeva group. Sachdeva, who is the current vice-president has challenged current general secretary Mahajan for the post of general secretary this time. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Lodhi Club polls in Ludhiana: 16 in fray for 8 posts, 2 elected unanimously

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 27; the contestants will be allowed to address the members in the club on March 5 and elections will be held on March 7
