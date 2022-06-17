Agnipath recruitment scheme:100 arrested in Ballia, Varanasi also sees massive protests
At least a dozen buses were vandalised in Varanasi while two trains were damaged and an empty bogey was set on fire in Ballia allegedly by youths during a protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme on Friday.
Youths protested against the scheme in other Eastern UP districts, including Ghazipur, Mau, Jaunpur and Mirzapur as well.
Ballia witnessed massive protests as youths allegedly vandalised two trains at the railway station and set on fire an empty bogey in the washing area outside the station.
The police had to use mild force to disperse the youths, and fire tenders were called to extinguish the fire, said Ballia superintendent of police (SP) Rajkaran Nayyar.
Ballia district magistrate Saumya Agrawal said that the police managed to control the situation and strict action would be taken against the people who resorted to vandalism.
“As many as 100 people have been arrested so far for breaching the peace, vandalising two trains and setting a bogey on fire,” said police officials.
Ballia DM said the video footage was being scanned and action would be taken against all who indulged in unlawful protests.
In Varanasi, protestors gathered at the Cantt railway station, Bus Station, Englishia Line, Lahratara, and Cholapur areas. The youths holding placards in their hands shouted slogans against the scheme.
Youths created a ruckus outside Cantt railway station.
“Some miscreants lit a fire on the track near Cantt railway station but it was promptly extinguished by the alert cops,” an official said.
Giving details about other areas which saw trouble in Varanasi, the official said, “Stones were pelted on around a dozen vehicles, including at buses in Chowkaghat, Roadways and Englishia Line road in Varanasi. At least a dozen vehicles were vandalised.”
“Protesters even hurled stones at shops and houses near the Lahartara-Chauka Ghat flyover, but the locals drove them away. In the Cholapur area, a group of Army aspirants marched and shouted slogans against the scheme,” an official added.
Sources said as many as eight police personnel suffered minor injuries in stone-pelting at different locations in Varanasi.
A heavy police force was deployed on the road leading up to the Army Recruitment Office in Varanasi.
Varanasi commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said, “The situation is normal now. Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in nuisance. In connection with the violent demonstration and vandalism, four cases have been registered under appropriate sections of IPC at three police stations of Commissionerate Varanasi. A total of 27 miscreants have been detained. They are being interrogated, and other legal proceedings are on.”
UP state transport corporation officials lodged an FIR against unidentified demonstrators who vandalised the buses, said an official.
In Jaunpur, about 150 people gathered and blocked the road at the Wajidpur trisection. Joint magistrate Monsoon Nagpal reached the spot and managed to pacify the protesters. Protests were also reported from Mau, Ghazipur and Mirzapur.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics