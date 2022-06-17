Agnipath recruitment scheme:100 arrested in Ballia, Varanasi also sees massive protests

At least a dozen buses were vandalised in Varanasi while two trains were damaged and an empty bogey was set on fire in Ballia allegedly by youths during a protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme on Friday.

Youths protested against the scheme in other Eastern UP districts, including Ghazipur, Mau, Jaunpur and Mirzapur as well.

Ballia witnessed massive protests as youths allegedly vandalised two trains at the railway station and set on fire an empty bogey in the washing area outside the station.

The police had to use mild force to disperse the youths, and fire tenders were called to extinguish the fire, said Ballia superintendent of police (SP) Rajkaran Nayyar.

Ballia district magistrate Saumya Agrawal said that the police managed to control the situation and strict action would be taken against the people who resorted to vandalism.

“As many as 100 people have been arrested so far for breaching the peace, vandalising two trains and setting a bogey on fire,” said police officials.

Ballia DM said the video footage was being scanned and action would be taken against all who indulged in unlawful protests.

27 held in Varanasi

In Varanasi, protestors gathered at the Cantt railway station, Bus Station, Englishia Line, Lahratara, and Cholapur areas. The youths holding placards in their hands shouted slogans against the scheme.

Youths created a ruckus outside Cantt railway station.

“Some miscreants lit a fire on the track near Cantt railway station but it was promptly extinguished by the alert cops,” an official said.

Giving details about other areas which saw trouble in Varanasi, the official said, “Stones were pelted on around a dozen vehicles, including at buses in Chowkaghat, Roadways and Englishia Line road in Varanasi. At least a dozen vehicles were vandalised.”

“Protesters even hurled stones at shops and houses near the Lahartara-Chauka Ghat flyover, but the locals drove them away. In the Cholapur area, a group of Army aspirants marched and shouted slogans against the scheme,” an official added.

Sources said as many as eight police personnel suffered minor injuries in stone-pelting at different locations in Varanasi.

A heavy police force was deployed on the road leading up to the Army Recruitment Office in Varanasi.

Varanasi commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said, “The situation is normal now. Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in nuisance. In connection with the violent demonstration and vandalism, four cases have been registered under appropriate sections of IPC at three police stations of Commissionerate Varanasi. A total of 27 miscreants have been detained. They are being interrogated, and other legal proceedings are on.”

UP state transport corporation officials lodged an FIR against unidentified demonstrators who vandalised the buses, said an official.

In Jaunpur, about 150 people gathered and blocked the road at the Wajidpur trisection. Joint magistrate Monsoon Nagpal reached the spot and managed to pacify the protesters. Protests were also reported from Mau, Ghazipur and Mirzapur.