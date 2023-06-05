Taj city marks environment day with cleanliness, plantation drives

A number of events were organised in the Taj City to mark World Environment Day on Monday. The district magistrate of Agra Navneet Chahal led an oath ceremony during a meeting held on water conservation and rainwater harvesting in Agra district organised at district headquarters in Agra. Students of Agra varsity taking out a rally against the use of plastics on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The Agra Metro celebrated the day by organising a drawing competition and plantation drive, while the faculty and students at the department of environmental science of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra took out a rally and stressed on ‘solution to plastic problem’. A documentary was also shown at the department to depict the hazardous impact of plastic.

A drawing competition on the theme ‘Agra Metro: A sustainable future’ was organised at BD Jain Degree College for children of various age groups. The students made beautiful drawings and prizes were awarded in the junior and senior categories. While Yashika Singh and Vaishnavi Saxena were adjudged winners and runner-up respectively in the senior category, in the junior category, Daksh Kumar was adjudged the winner and Shashwat Pandey was the runner-up.

The coordinator of the competition was Neelam Kant, head of the department, (Fine Arts) and Umang Kumar, joint general manager/electrical was present as a guest.

The Principal Prof Vandana Agrawal awarded the winners with certificates and plants. The judges, Shiva Yadav and Himanshu were also given plants as a memento to mark the day.

A plantation drive and oath ceremony were also organised at Agra Metro Depot, where officials planted several fruit-bearing trees like jamun, jackfruit, mango and Kadam. Project director for Agra Metro, Arvind Kumar Rai addressed the ceremony and urged the staff members, contractor staff and every member of the project to plant more and more trees.

AMU OBSERVES THE DAY

ALIGARH The faculty members, students and staff at various departments, centres and faculties of Aligarh Muslim University observed ‘World Environment Day’ by organising cleanliness drives, awareness programmes and tree plantation drives on Monday.

The heads of different departments at the Institute of Persian Research, Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Diabetes and Endocrinology, Abdullah Hall, Aftab Hall, Departments of English, Hindi, Tashreeh wa Munafeul Aza, Botany, Applied Chemistry, Hindi, Central Automobile Workshop, Ahmadi School for Visually Challenged and AMU Girls School, conducted an oath ceremony to safeguard the environment from various types of pollutants.