Agra ‘cow slaughter’: Fake complaint was made on Ram Navami to settle score, reveals probe

AGRA In a major twist, the complaint alleging cow slaughter in Agra on Ram Navami (March 30) has turned out to be fake, according to police investigation. The four Muslim youths named in the FIR were framed by a rival group and members of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), the investigation has revealed. Police have arrested two accused -- Shanu (alias Illi) and Imran Qureshi -- for conspiring against four innocent youths. The conspiracy was allegedly hatched by Shanu, Imran, four ABHM members, and three others. (HT Photo)

On March 30, Jitendra Kushwaha, ABHM office bearer, had got an FIR lodged at Agra’s Itimad-ud-daula police station against four Muslim youths alleging that they slaughtered a cow on the festival of Ram Navami. Jitendra alleged that he had rushed to the spot with other ABHM members but the ‘accused had escaped by then’.

However, CCTV footage has now revealed that the four youths accused of cow slaughter were not present on the spot on the said day. “A fake complaint was filed against the four youths out of rivalry. The miscreants chose the day of Ram Navami knowing that police would swing into action due to the sensitivity of the case,” said additional commissioner of police (ACP) RK Singh.

The conspiracy was allegedly hatched by Shanu, Imran, four ABHM members, and three others. The accused include ABHM spokesperson Sanjay Jat as well. “Both Shanu and Imran have a criminal past. They have half-a-dozen cases against them. They lodged false FIR against four Muslim youths in collusion with ABHM leaders,” added the ACP.

Earlier, Nakeem, who is one of the four youths framed by the accused group, had got a complaint lodged against Shanu and Imran. Based on the complaint made by Nakeem, an employee at the Agra Nagar Nigam, the two were arrested. This is why the accused duo held a grudge against him and three others, said police.