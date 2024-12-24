Menu Explore
Agra youth held ‘hostage’ by employer in SA; kin seek his safe return

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Dec 24, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Family in Agra fears for 19-year-old Abhishek Sharma, allegedly held hostage in South Africa by employer; officials and BJP MLA intervening for his return.

A family residing in trans-Yamuna locality of Agra is living in anxiety awaiting the return of 19-year-old Abhishek Sharma who had gone to South Africa on promise of lucrative job but now being allegedly held ‘hostage’ by his employer who too is an Indian.

Brother holds photo of Abhishek Sharma with father (in red shirt). (HT)
Brother holds photo of Abhishek Sharma with father (in red shirt). (HT)

The anxious family has written letters to the Prime Minister and chief minister and are pinning hopes on officials in Agra. The BJP MLA from Etmadpur assembly seat too has extended helping hand, but family at present is counting days before Abhishek returns.

Abhishek was promised a good job at Town Sierra Leone in South Africa at the business establishment of one Pradeep Gajwani and he left from New Delhi airport on July 12 this year.

“My son sent 20,000 on November 2. On December 15 the employer Pradeep Gajwani called on the mobile phone of my elder son Karan who asked to allow Abhishek to visit India, but Gajwani resorted to abuses and demanded 5 lakh to send Abhishek back in India,” said Alok Kumar Sharma, Abhishek’s father.

“Later Karan received a call from Abhishek wherein he revealed that he was being tortured in South Africa and his passport had been confiscated by Gajwani. We have complained the matter to Agra Police Commissioner who has asked ACP Chatta Circle in Agra to probe the matter,” said the father who works at a factory in Agra.

Abhishek has sent video recorded message blaming employer for torturing him and not allowing him to return home in India. He was seemingly afraid and demanded safe return home.

On being contacted, BJP MLA from Etmadpur Dr Dharampal Singh said, “I have already met the Commissioner of Police at Agra and will be meeting District Magistrate on Tuesday. The employer is from Rajasthan and officials there too are being asked to assist in ensuring return of Agra youth.”

“The Principal Secretary (Home) Uttar Pradesh too has been asked to take up the matter with South Africa embassy,” added Dr Dharampal.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Chatta circle of Agra Commissionerate Hemant Kumar said that as per initial probe, the employer has alleged violation of terms and condition as settled with Abhishek Sharma for bringing him to South Africa.

“We are probing the matter, and employer alleged that Abhishek wants to switch job against terms and condition settled. The probe has just begun and all aspects are being looked into,” stated Kumar.

