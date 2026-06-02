Agri varsity, airport to propel Kushinagar into new era: Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that Kushinagar is emerging as one of the fastest-growing districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, stating that the upcoming agriculture and technology university and the operationalisation of flights from the international airport will transform the region’s economy and development trajectory. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to people at the Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Speaking to a section of the media, the chief minister said the upcoming Mahatma Buddha Agriculture and Technology University in Kushinagar will serve as a catalyst for rural prosperity by helping farmers adopt advanced technology, reduce cultivation costs, and significantly increase incomes.

Reviewing the progress of the university’s construction - being developed at a cost of ₹450 crore - the CM said that the institution would become operational from the current academic session and emerge as a landmark centre for agricultural innovation in one of the state’s fastest-transforming regions.

Until the permanent campus is completed, classes will be conducted through temporary arrangements with the support of the district administration, he said.

“The university will prove to be a milestone in bringing prosperity to farmers of eastern Uttar Pradesh and increasing their income,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath said that improved air connectivity and ongoing development projects will generate employment opportunities and attract fresh investment to the region.

‘Take welfare schemes to every doorstep’

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that every eligible citizen receives the benefits of government welfare schemes. He also assured financial assistance for medical treatment and ordered prompt action on public grievances during a Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday, which was attended by nearly 200 people.

“Every eligible and needy person must be linked to government welfare schemes. Officials should ensure that applications are processed promptly and that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without delay,” Yogi said.

Addressing individuals who approached him for medical assistance, he said that no patient should be deprived of treatment due to financial constraints.

“No one’s treatment should stop because of a lack of money,” he instructed officials.

Responding to a complaint from a woman from Jaunpur alleging that an NGO had issued fake certificates, the CM ordered an inquiry into the matter, followed by appropriate action.

On complaints related to illegal land occupation, Yogi instructed police authorities to take strict action against any individuals found encroaching on others’ property.

ABDUR RAHMAN