IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Ahead of first semester exams, SPPU instructs colleges to prepare question bank for students
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ahead of first semester exams, SPPU instructs colleges to prepare question bank for students

PUNE As Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is gearing up to conduct first semester exams it has issued a circular to all its affiliated colleges to prepare a question bank for students
READ FULL STORY
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:10 PM IST

PUNE As Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is gearing up to conduct first semester exams it has issued a circular to all its affiliated colleges to prepare a question bank for students.

As per the order issued by Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director, board of examination and evaluation, it is stated that, “As per the instructions given by the state government, first to third-year exams of regular and repeater students will be held online. The SPPU’s management council has permitted for conducting the exams online and accordingly, its preparations have started. So colleges should start preparing question bank for students.”

“We have instructed colleges to prepare question banks on a priority basis and faculties appointed by SPPU for this work need to be given free time from their college work. Once the question bank is prepared it will be distributed among students,” said Kakade.

The overall admission process and examination for the academic year 2020-21 are delayed due to the pandemic. The admission process for some of the graduate and postgraduate courses in SPPU is still underway, while Class 11 admissions concluded last week. This has resulted in the delay of first semester exams, and now due to the strict restrictions imposed by the Pune district collector all the schools and colleges are closed in Pune district till February 28.

“Students should be given an option for appearing for exams physically, most of the students are not comfortable with online examination. Last year many students faced technical issues while appearing for online exams,” said Sagar Parkhi, a post-graduate student at SPPU.

“We should receive the question bank at least a month before the exams so that we can prepare accordingly,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:14 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police on Friday told the Delhi high court that the 25-year-old farmer, who died after his tractor overturned during the protesting farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, had not suffered any gunshot wounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Court asks police to ensure fair probe in Deep Sidhu’s case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST
New Delhi A Delhi court on Friday said that police are not supposed to collect evidence only to prove the guilt of the accused but rather to bring a true picture of an incident, as it directed the city police force to look into the issues raised by Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in his plea seeking a fair investigation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Kejriwal arrives in Surat to a hero’s welcome: You people did a miracle, he tells residents

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Surat to a victor’s welcome on Friday, with hundreds of people cheering him on as he took out a road show to thank the people of the diamond city for electing his party as the chief opposition party in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Andhra govt seeks to affiliate Venkateswara College with Andhra University; students and teachers hold protest

By Fareeha Iftikhar and Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, New Delhi/hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has written to the Union ministry of education seeking to disaffiliate Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi, from Delhi University (DU) and affiliate it with the Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana man beaten to death by landlord on suspicion of theft

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Suspecting him of stealing 1,000, a man beat up his tenant to death with a stick in Gagan Nagar of Daba area on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Corporators demand to reopen all 204 public gardens in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:48 PM IST
PUNE Amid the rise in Covid cases Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) garden department is planning to revise the timing of public gardens, but corporators are demanding to reopen more gardens in their wards
READ FULL STORY
Close
The facility will charge <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 per goat or sheep and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 for a poultry bird. (HT Photo)
The facility will charge 150 per goat or sheep and 10 for a poultry bird. (HT Photo)
others

Modern abattoir finally operational in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Hanging fire for over a decade, the project was completed at a cost of 19.5 crore in January last year; but trials were started only in February this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The club has been divided into two groups—Mahajan group and Sachdeva group. Sachdeva, who is the current vice-president has challenged current general secretary Mahajan for the post of general secretary this time. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The club has been divided into two groups—Mahajan group and Sachdeva group. Sachdeva, who is the current vice-president has challenged current general secretary Mahajan for the post of general secretary this time. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Lodhi Club polls in Ludhiana: 16 in fray for 8 posts, 2 elected unanimously

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 27; the contestants will be allowed to address the members in the club on March 5 and elections will be held on March 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ahead of first semester exams, SPPU instructs colleges to prepare question bank for students

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:10 PM IST
PUNE As Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is gearing up to conduct first semester exams it has issued a circular to all its affiliated colleges to prepare a question bank for students
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune dist records 1,445 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:10 PM IST
PUNE Pune district recorded 1,445 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Friday, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC corrects inflated bills, refunds 2.86 cr to Covid patients

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:46 PM IST
PUNE After an audit of Covid medical charges Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has refunded 2,86,86,926 to patients after scrutinizing 1,040 bills till February 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune International Film Festival rescheduled due to Covid; now to be held from March 11-18

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:17 PM IST
PUNE The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) organised by the Pune Film Foundation and the Government of Maharashtra has been rescheduled amid the current Covid situation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Seniors, persons 45-yrs and above with comorbidities can register on Co-WIN app from March 1

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:48 PM IST
PUNE As the third phase of vaccination starts from March 1, beneficiaries will need to register through Co-WIN 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Oncologists willing to operate on Covid patients, survey finds

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:14 PM IST
PUNE According to a recently published survey from a private hospital in the city, it was found that oncologists were willing to risk their safety to provide surgical care to confirmed Covid patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim managed payment collections for the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim managed payment collections for the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana youth dies of suspected drug overdose; boss, her son booked

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Duo facing case of culpable homicide; victim’s father alleges that before dying, his son revealed that his employer injected something into his veins, causing him to lose consciousness
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac