Ahead of Magh Mela, cops to conduct foot patrolling at important religious sites in Prayagraj

To ensure security and safety of pilgrims visiting the main Hindu religious sites in Prayagraj, the police officials will conduct foot patrolling at these spots and the areas surrounding them ahead of the forthcoming annual religious fair of Magh Mela set to kick-start from January 14, 2024. Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma said foot patrolling will be conducted at all main religious sites in the district. The initiative will be started from Beni Madhav temple at Daraganj, he added. (Pic for representation only)

Officials said that the motive behind the foot patrolling is to instil a sense of security among pilgrims who visit the religious sites in large numbers. During the patrolling, police will interact with locals and traders to learn about their problems and take suggestions from them to improve security arrangements at religious sites. Moreover, through foot patrolling at religious sites police will also check parking arrangements and traffic movement.

Police officials said that instructions have been issued for regular foot patrolling at all religious sites in the district. Policemen under their jurisdictions will maintain communication with priests and devotees at religious sites for better security. Anti-Romeo squads will also remain active near temples, ghats and other religions sites for safety of women.

Officials further said that authorities at religious sites and locals will be encouraged to install CCTV cameras for security and identification of suspects in case of any incident.

The places include Sangam, Bade Hanuman temple, Dwadash Madhav, Shakti peeth Alop Shankari, Lalita Devi, Kalyani Devi, Hanuman mandir at Civil Lines, Mankameshwar temple and other places.