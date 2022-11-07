Ahead of Prakash Parva, devotees of Guru Nanak Dev take out procession in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Ahead of Prakash Parva -- the birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji -- on November 8, city-based Gurudwara Naka Hindola took out a nagar kirtan (religious procession) on Sunday. The procession was led by five men dressed as the Panch Pyare -- a collective of five beloved men as per Sikh beliefs.

The procession -- which included the reciting of devotional songs and hymns -- was attended by hundreds of devotees. It started from Gurudwara Naka Hindola and passed through Gautam Budh Marg, Latouche road, and Shri Ram Road before culminating at its starting point.

Rajendra Singh Bagga, president of Lucknow Gurdwara Management Committee, said, Prakash Parva celebrations would also be held at Gurdwara Naka Hindola from 6.00 pm to 10.00 pm on November 8 at DAV Inter College, Aishbagh Road. During the night hours, a light and sound show and a laser show would also be organised. The shows -- to be held at the DAV college -- will depict the life of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji by artists from Patiala. A langar (free community kitchen) will also be organised on the occasion.