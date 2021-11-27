Ahmadiyya Muslims holds peace symposium in Amritsar

Amritsar Ahmadiyya Muslim Community conducted a peace symposium in Amritsar, on Thursday night, bringing people from different faith and walks of life under one roof to exchange their ideologies toward building a peaceful world. The conference was presided by Shiraz Ahmed, chief secretary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, in India. He was joined by eminent personalities from the government, religious communities, and all cultural backgrounds.

