Ahmadiyya Muslims holds peace symposium in Amritsar
others

Ahmadiyya Muslims holds peace symposium in Amritsar

The chief secretary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community Shiraz Ahmed presided over the peace symposium held in Amritsar; the idea was to exchange ideologies toward building a peaceful world
Doves fly by in Japan; the Ahmadiyya Muslim community conducted a peace symposium aiming to bring together people of all faiths. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar Ahmadiyya Muslim Community conducted a peace symposium in Amritsar, on Thursday night, bringing people from different faith and walks of life under one roof to exchange their ideologies toward building a peaceful world. The conference was presided by Shiraz Ahmed, chief secretary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, in India. He was joined by eminent personalities from the government, religious communities, and all cultural backgrounds.

