Ahmedabad builder held after 17-year-old son kills 1 in Mercedes hit-and-run

The Ahmedabad police on Thursday arrested a builder in connection with a hit-and-run case involving his Mercedes, which was driven by his 17-year-old son and killed a 34-year-old man in the Bopal area on September 14, officials said. Police said the father had been hiding in a chemical factory for two days before moving between the homes of various family members to evade arrest. (Representational image)

The police had earlier detained the minor and placed him under house arrest. However, his father was on the run, officials said.

The hit-and-run incident occurred between 11.30pm and 11.45 pm on September 14 when the victim, identified as 34-year-old Govind Singh was walking on the road. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Singh hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was residing in Ghatlodia area in Ahmedabad. He was working as a security guard at Shashwat Bungalows. The case came to light after Jaswant Singh, a 44-year-old relative of the deceased from Ghatlodia, reported the incident.

Police officials traced the car involved in the incident — a white Mercedes with number plate GJ-01-RN-0840 — after reviewing CCTV footage. Checking the vehicle’s insurance details online, police confirmed it was registered in the name of the father, who lives on Bopal-Ambli Road, said officials.

Further analysis of CCTV footage and technical data by the police revealed that the car was being driven by the son, a first-year BBA student. The teenager later confessed to driving the vehicle with his father’s permission and admitted to running over a person on a road divider while returning home after dropping off two friends, according to police.

The father had been hiding in a chemical factory for two days before moving between the homes of various family members to evade arrest. However, a police team eventually apprehended him on Thursday morning while he was traveling in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car on Ambli Road, said officials. He will be presented in court within three days for further legal proceedings.

“Instead of coming forward, both the father and son attempted to hide the truth. The father placed his son at their residence and fled. The police detained the minor and placed him under house arrest. Despite knowing his son was a minor, the father permitted him to use the car,” said an official while adding that Article 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been invoked, and a statement was recorded under BNS Section 183. Section 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act was applied to the juvenile driver, while Section 199 of the Motor Vehicles Act was added against the father, he said.

A juvenile court has granted the minor interim bail until September 24 due to his ongoing exams, while the police have requested a three-day remand for the father for further interrogation.

A similar incident had sent shockwaves in May this year when the minor son of a prominent builder in Pune, after celebrating his Class 12 results with friends, allegedly crashed his speeding car into a bike in an inebriated state late at night, resulting in the deaths of a software engineer and a marketing professional.