Ahmedabad crime branch arrests journalist, 5 others for alleged GST scam

The Ahmedabad crime branch on Tuesday arrested senior journalist Mahesh Langa and five other suspects in connection with a GST scam case. Representational image.

Investigating teams from the Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), and Special Operations Group (SOG) carried out raids at 14 locations across Gujarat following a complaint by the Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) department.

The raids were carried out in Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Surat, Kheda, and Bhavnagar on October 7.

Ajit Rajian, deputy commissioner of police at the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, said that during their investigation, they found that the journalist’s wife was named as the promoter of one company, which is suspected of creating fake bills by forging documents and diverting funds.

“When we questioned the journalist’s wife, she denied knowing anything about it and said it was her husband who managed everything. When we searched their residence, we found unaccounted cash amounting to ₹20 lakh and some land records that we are investigating,” Rajian said, confirming that the police have arrested Langa and five others for their alleged role in the scam.