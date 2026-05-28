Coimbatore , AIADMK Thondamuthur MLA S P Velumani on Thursday dismissed speculation about internal rifts and leadership tussles within the party, asserting that the leadership and cadres remained united under general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. AIADMK united under Palaniswami, no internal rift: Velumani

"We have maintained from the beginning that Edappadiyar is our general secretary. Certain suggestions were made to strengthen the party and analyse the reasons for our electoral setbacks so that AIADMK can return to its winning ways. The general secretary accepted those suggestions amicably," Velumani said.

Addressing a press conference after returning to Coimbatore, the senior AIADMK leader said recent internal discussions were aimed solely at strengthening the party following electoral defeats and were not related to any struggle for positions.

Velumani accused a section of the media and some YouTube channels of spreading false narratives about dissent within the AIADMK.

He clarified that he, along with senior leader C Ve Shanmugam and other district secretaries, had raised certain constructive concerns with the leadership to help the party regain electoral momentum.

Affirming his solidarity with Shanmugam, Velumani said, "We are working like brothers. My views and his are identical. We met the general secretary together, resolved our differences, and remain completely united. We will act only in accordance with the aspirations of our crores of party cadres."

Velumani said the AIADMK was a resilient organisation that had overcome several setbacks in the past and would return to power to continue the governance model of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, popularly known as Amma.

Asked about the performance of the new state government led by C Joseph Vijay, Velumani said it was too early to make an assessment, but urged immediate action on law and order and the growing drug menace.

"They have just assumed office and should be given a fair opportunity. However, I have already issued a statement regarding the horrific crime against a 10-year-old girl. Such incidents must be prevented at all costs, and the growing drug culture across the state requires immediate action from the government," he said.

The sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore has triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu, with the CM vowing strict action against those responsible.

Velumani added that the opposition had submitted a comprehensive charter of demands to the chief minister, highlighting key infrastructure requirements for Tamil Nadu, especially in the Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris regions.

"During the AIADMK regime, major development projects were implemented in Coimbatore, but several initiatives, including the airport expansion project, are now stalled. We expect the present government to fulfil its poll promises, including the waiver of agricultural loans. If these developmental projects are not implemented, we will raise the issue strongly in the Legislative Assembly," he said.

Velumani, winning the Thondamuthur constituency for a fifth consecutive term, thanked voters for their support and expressed gratitude to AIADMK and alliance workers for their tireless efforts during the campaign.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.