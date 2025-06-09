Air Force CWE murder case: One more accused traced; FIR lodged in Prayagraj

One more accused in the sensational murder case of chief works engineer (CWE) SN Mishra of the Military Engineering Services (MES) has been traced. Mishra was shot dead on the night of March 29 within the Air Force Station compound in Prayagraj. The newly identified accused, Sameer Kushwaha, had reportedly accompanied the main accused, Saurabh Pasi, during an earlier attempted theft at Mishra’s government residence—15 days prior to the murder. For representation only

Warrant officer Amarpal Singh from Central Air Command Headquarters (Unit) has filed a named FIR at Puramufti police station against Saurabh Pasi, his parents, and Sameer Kushwaha. The case is currently being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of additional police commissioner Dr Ajaypal Sharma.

According to warrant officer Singh’s complaint, despite tight security at the Central Air Command (CAC) premises, Saurabh Pasi and Sameer Kushwaha attempted a theft at CWE Mishra’s residence late on the night of March 13. They fled when Mishra raised an alarm. An internal inquiry was initiated following a complaint lodged by Mishra with Air Force authorities.

On the night of March 29, Pasi allegedly returned with the intent to steal and tried to cut through the back door of the house. When Mishra woke up and confronted him, Pasi shot him and fled the scene. Mishra succumbed to the bullet injuries. Singh also named Pasi’s mother, Sunita, and father, Shivkumar Pasi, in the conspiracy.

Station house officer (SHO) of Puramufti, Manoj Singh, confirmed that a named FIR has been registered against Saurabh Pasi, his parents, and Sameer Kushwaha. While the main accused and his parents are already in jail, efforts are underway to arrest Kushwaha.

Notably, this is the first time the Air Force authorities have officially registered a case—more than two-and-a-half months after Mishra’s murder. Police had arrested the main accused, Saurabh Pasi, along with his parents, four days after the incident. However, following concerns raised by Mishra’s wife, Vatsala Mishra, about the police investigation, the state government constituted an SIT to probe the case further.