Air Force Day: Prayagraj Bike rally spreads IAF air display awareness

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 16, 2023 08:03 PM IST

The rally was flagged off by Air Vice Marshal JS Mann, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (ACAS) Ops (Offensive)

A motorcycle rally was taken out from Headquarters, Central Air Command (CAC) of IAF to Sangam and back, to spread awareness amongst the residents about the proposed air display at Sangam to commemorate the 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force, on October 8.

Motorcycle rally being flagged off at CAC HQ in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT Photo)
Motorcycle rally being flagged off at CAC HQ in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT Photo)

The rally was flagged off by Air Vice Marshal JS Mann, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (ACAS) Ops (Offensive). A team of 35 Air Warriors participated in the rally with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour, informed public relations officer (defence), Prayagraj, Gp Capt Samir Gangakhedkar.

The Air Warriors interacted with the local populace and informed them about the Air Display over Sangam and exhorted them to witness the grand event on October 8 from 2.30 pm onwards. The rally also offered an opportunity to the youth to know about the various career options in the Indian Air Force, he added.

To commemorate Air Force Day, dozens of different aircraft will take part in an air display over the holy confluence of Sangam in Prayagraj during which they will put up a dazzling show of some vivid and varying formations.

Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the event while consent is awaited from the office of President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who are also expected to grace the occasion.

Military aircraft and helicopters including Rafale, Tejas, Jaguar, Mirage 2000, Sukhoi, MIG-29, C-103 besides Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Chinook, Apache, and Mi 17 are expected to participate in the Air Force Day fly-past.

