AirAsia flights connecting Lucknow to Mumbai, Kolkata start September 1
Air Asia also plans to connect Lucknow through convenient one-stop itineraries to other airports on its network, such as Bhubaneswar, Pune and Guwahati.
Lucknow: AirAsia India will start daily direct flights from Lucknow to Mumbai and Kolkata from September 1. In addition to that AirAsia India has also introduced the regional speciality of Lucknow to its premium in-flight dining menu, ‘Gourmair’.
The airline also plans to launch flights to Mumbai and Kolkata in addition to daily direct flights to Bangalore, Goa and Delhi that commenced on August 5. Air Asia also plans to connect Lucknow through convenient one-stop itineraries to other airports on its network, such as Bhubaneswar, Pune and Guwahati.
Ankur Garg, chief commercial officer, AirAsia India, said, “We are excited to be expanding our services and network for patrons in Lucknow with daily flights from Lucknow to our two hubs - Mumbai and Kolkata. We have recently added Lucknow to our network and commenced operations in the city to provide convenient flights for our guests to different parts of the country.”
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics