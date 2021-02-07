Akali candidate for Nayagaon MC polls booked for attempt to murder
Ranjeet Singh Nagra, a Shiromani Akali Dal candidate for the Nayagaon municipal council elections, and his son were booked on Sunday for making a murder bid on an independent candidate.
Ranjeet Singh and complainant Kuldeep Singh’s brother Garcha Singh are in the fray from ward number 12 in Nayagaon. Kuldeep Singh is contesting from ward number 14 and his wife is also vying a seat from ward number 13.
Kailash Bahadur, station house officer (SHO), Nayagoan, said Kuldeep Singh has alleged that when he was standing in the front yard of his house, Nagra along with his son Rajveer Singh arrived there in an SUV and tried to run over him. However, Kuldeep managed to save himself, he said.
The complainant further alleged that even earlier the father-son duo had threatened to kill him, said the SHO.
Nagra, his son and an unknown woman have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder ), 452 (trespassing ), 506 (criminal intimidation), 279 (rash driving ) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
