Home / Cities / Others / Akali Dal women’s wing leader quits party; govt conspiracy, claims SAD
others

Akali Dal women’s wing leader quits party; govt conspiracy, claims SAD

The SAD has said that it already made public that this particular Akali Dal women wing leader would be quitting soon and claimed the entire conspiracy was to frame its president Sukhbir Singh Badal
Rajinder Kaur Meemsa resigned over Facebook, saying she had quit from party designation and primary membership. (HT Photo)
Rajinder Kaur Meemsa resigned over Facebook, saying she had quit from party designation and primary membership. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

SANGRUR The chief adviser of Shiromani Akali Dal’s women’s wing Rajinder Kaur Meemsa resigned from the post and the primary membership of the party on Saturday. Meemsa announced this on her Facebook account and alleged that she “saw SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal holding meetings with Dera Sirsa followers” who were accused of conspiring sacrilege in state.

Meemsa said she joined the SAD in May 2018 and worked wholeheartedly for the party in Bhadaur area of Barnala district. “In the honour of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and listening to the voice of my conscience, I resigned from party designation and primary membership,” she wrote in her resignation.

The SAD senior vice-president and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema alleged that they had already said that the Congress government was hatching a conspiracy to implicate SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a false case of sacrilege which stands vindicated with Meemsa’s allegations. “We have already exposed a criminal conspiracy against Sukhbir Singh Badal. Meemsa made a deal with the ruling party and her statement was also written by the government,” added Cheema.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out