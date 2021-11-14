Akali Dal women’s wing leader quits party; govt conspiracy, claims SAD

SANGRUR The chief adviser of Shiromani Akali Dal’s women’s wing Rajinder Kaur Meemsa resigned from the post and the primary membership of the party on Saturday. Meemsa announced this on her Facebook account and alleged that she “saw SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal holding meetings with Dera Sirsa followers” who were accused of conspiring sacrilege in state.

Meemsa said she joined the SAD in May 2018 and worked wholeheartedly for the party in Bhadaur area of Barnala district. “In the honour of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and listening to the voice of my conscience, I resigned from party designation and primary membership,” she wrote in her resignation.

The SAD senior vice-president and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema alleged that they had already said that the Congress government was hatching a conspiracy to implicate SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a false case of sacrilege which stands vindicated with Meemsa’s allegations. “We have already exposed a criminal conspiracy against Sukhbir Singh Badal. Meemsa made a deal with the ruling party and her statement was also written by the government,” added Cheema.