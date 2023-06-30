Home / Cities / Others / Akhilesh takes a dig at waterlogged roads, says Kashi has become Venice instead of Kyoto

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2023 09:42 PM IST

In a statement on Friday, Akhilesh said that under the BJP rule, all the talks of Smart City have turned into a betrayal of the promises made to people.

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a jibe at the state government over inundated roads in Varanasi after rain spells. He said that the onset of the monsoon has fully exposed the government’s ‘so-called development model’.

He said, “The government showed people rosy dreams of turning Prime Minister’s constituency Varanasi into Kyoto but instead of Kyoto, Varanasi has turned into Venice as roads are submerged all across the city.”

In a statement on Friday, Akhilesh said that under the BJP rule, all the talks of Smart City have turned into a betrayal of the promises made to people. “The roads have sewage-mixed water flowing all over. There is waterlogging at umpteen spots in Varanasi. Potholed roads inundated with rainwater are causing accidents,” he said.

Those who used to repeat ‘Ma Ganga Ney Bulaya Hai’ (Mother Ganga has called me) have turned the holy river into a nullah, he said. “In the name of cleaning the Ganga, the BJP did a scam. As a consequence, devotees are performing rituals and Jal Abhishek (a water ritual) with dirty water,” said the SP chief.

