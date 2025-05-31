Alert loco pilot averts mishap, stops train sensing boulder on track

A bid to derail the train by placing a boulder on the railway track between Bhirpur and Meja railway stations of North Central Railway (NCR) was foiled by alert loco pilot of New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express who stopped the train well in time late Thursday night. (Pic for representation only)

The train had to remain at the site for 10 minutes and was allowed to proceed after no suspect was found during the on-site investigation. RPF has registered a case against unknown miscreants in this connection, said NCR officials.

As per reports, train number 12310 Tejas Rajdhani Express left for Patna from Delhi at 5.10 pm on Thursday evening. It reached Prayagraj Junction half an hour late at around midnight. The train then left the junction after a two-minute stop. As soon as it crossed Cheoki railway station, between Bhirpur and Meja Road railway station, the loco pilot Maqsood Alam heard an unusual sound of something rubbing against the railway track and stopped the train immediately.

The control room was informed about this.

As soon as the information was received, RPF and railway officials reached the spot. When the railway track was checked, a boulder was found there on the track. The train remained there for about 10 minutes before being allowed to proceed further.

The railway team also investigated this matter on Friday, but it could not be known as to who had placed the boulder on the railway track. RPF is investigating this matter after registering a case, said officials.

Confirming the incident, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NCR Shashikant Tripathi said that the loco pilot showed alertness and stopped the train. On the basis of his statement, RPF has registered a case against unknown miscreants. Photography of the incident site has been done. The railway team is now investigating the incident, he added.

As per officials, as soon as the loco pilot heard the sound and informed the control room after stopping the train, assistant sub inspector of RPF Anil Kumar went to the spot for inspection. After this, a search operation was conducted from Meja to Bhirpur railway track. However, during this time, RPF did not see any suspicious person there. TThe train stood on the railway track from 12.37am to 12.47am. Finally, a case was registered against unidentified person under section 153 (endangering the safety

of persons traveling on or upon a railway) and 147 (trespass and misuse of railway property) of the Railway Act.