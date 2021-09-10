Aligarh gears up for PM visit on Sept 14

Agra Massive preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Aligarh on September 14.

A German hanger will be placed in an area of three lakh square feet to have water proof seating arrangement for a crowd of one lakh. The ground for the PM’s rally will also have 500 coolers and 30 LED TVs so that no one misses out the visuals when the PM addresses the gathering.

The PM will be in Aligarh to lay the foundation stone of the upcoming Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, which will have about 400 degree colleges from four districts (Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras) affiliated to it.

Modi will also allocate land to 19 investors investing ₹1500 crores in Aligarh node of defence corridor. Chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath will welcome the PM.

CM Yogi is himself reviewing the arrangements being made at Lodha (Aligarh), the venue of the PM’s rally next week.

On Friday, district magistrate of Aligarh J Selva Kumari and SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani checked arrangements at the Dhanipur airstrip where the Prime Minister’s plane would land.

Cleanliness, traffic streamlining and toilet availability are also being ensured. The area will have enclosures for RTPCR and rapid antigen testing centres in view of the pandemic.