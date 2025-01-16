All eyes on Milkipur, ensure fair bypoll: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded that the Milkipur bypoll should be held with fairness and transparency as the entire world was watching the high-stake electoral contest. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, the SP chief claimed that the BJP had lost its ground in Milkipur.

“The Samajwadi Party candidate in Milkipur is the representative of PDA. The Samajwadi Party will have a historic victory. There is a big byelection in Milkipur. Media from the state, country and abroad should also go there and see how elections are conducted under the BJP government. We also want to tell the government that everyone is watching the election of Milkipur. Conduct elections with fairness and transparency,” he said. Polling in Milkipur is scheduled for February 5. Votes will be counted on February 8.

He questioned the figures cited by the Uttar Pradesh government on the number of devotees taking a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela on Makar Sankranti (January 14).

“Every data of this government is fake. At the time of demonetisation, it was said that corruption will end. Black money will come back. But neither corruption ended nor black money came back,” he said.

On the proposal for the privatisation of two power distribution companies (discoms) in U.P, Akhilesh Yadav stated, “The Samajwadi Party is against privatisation of government institutions. If the electricity department is privatszed, people will get expensive electricity. Government jobs will end. There will be no reservation in jobs.”