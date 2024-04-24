All schools asked to remain shut in Tripura till April 27 due to heatwave

The Tripura government has asked all schools to remain closed for four days starting Wednesday due to the prevailing heat wave in the northeastern state. The state education department issued a notice asking all district education officers to convey the message to schools under their jurisdiction. Chldrens play in water to beat the heat. (PTI)

“In response to the prevailing heatwave throughout the state and in pursuance of the advice of the Revenue Department, Govt. of Tripura dated 23/04/2024, it has been decided that all the Government and Government Aided Schools under Education (School) Department, Govt. of Tripura, Schools under TTAADC and Privately Managed Schools will remain closed w.e.f. 24/04/2024 to 27/04/2024. All the District Education Officers are hereby instructed to convey this decision to each and every school under their jurisdiction,” reads the notice by NC Sharma, additional secretary of Education ( School) Department.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The state has been reeling under extremely hot and humid conditions for the past one week and this is expected to continue for some more days.

The Tripura revenue department has advised all district disaster management authorities to conduct extensive awareness through different media, update weather conditions to general masses, make provisions for safe drinking water and shades at public and strategic places, medical support and other required things for vulnerable communities in their respective districts.

District administrations have been advised to activate the Emergency Operation Centres, alert the Quick Response Teams and resources, to ensure power supply in all areas with support from other key agencies.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the minimum temperature to be 28 degrees Celsius and the maximum to reach 38 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.