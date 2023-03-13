Allahabad Cricket Association honours national, international cricketers of Prayagraj

The Allahabad Cricket Association on Sunday distributed prizes to the winning and runner-up teams of the three-season league cricket competitions at a colourful function here. The ACA also honoured the cricket players, who have brought laurels to Sangam city at the national and international level this season and former Ranji cricketers, who have contributed to the association. Felicitated players pose for shutterbugs during the event on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

At the outset, ACA directors Julie Ojha and Yasser Hasan, advocates Raghav Dwivedi and Satyavrat Sahai welcomed the chief guest of the function, Justice JJ Munir, by presenting bouquets. UPCA Director, Tahir Hasan presented a memento and “angavastram” to the chief guest.

ACA director, Suresh Dwivedi welcomed the chief guest and players present on the occasion. After that the chief guest presented Chief Justice Amitav Banerjee “Life Time Achievement Award” to ACA receiver Sunil Verma by presenting mementos and “angavastram”.

On this occasion, cricketers like Yash Dayal, Falak Naaz, Atal Bihari Rai, Abhishek Yadav, Rahul Raj Pal, Pratham Mishra, Shipra Giri, Virat, Shivansh Yadav, Siddharth, Subrat Prasad Tiwari, Tanu Kesarwani, Shalini Singh, Sachin Tiwari Aditya Raj were felicitated for their national and international achievements.

Former Ranji Trophy cricketers like Mohammad Tarif, Asad Qasim, Salim Ahmed, Pradeep Dubey, Pradeep Shukla, Shivkant Shukla, Tahir Abbas, Balram Singh, Swati Singh etc., were also felicitated for their contributions.

Teams like Stadium Boys, Chaudhary Naunihal Singh Cricket Club, Phaphamau Club, Anand Shukla Club, Ishwar Sharan Degree College, Narbada Prasad Club, Vishnu Bhagwan Public School, Daulat Hussain Inter College, Katju Cricket Club, Prayag Gymkhana Club, Ashish Nehra Club, Khelgaon Public School, Triveni Cricket Club etc., were given cash prizes and trophies.

On this occasion, ACA director, RP Bhatnagar, Arjuna Awardee shuttler Abhinav Shyam Gupta, president of District Football Association, Narayan G Gopal, former hockey player Shyambabu Gupta, Anurag Verma, Pratima Sahai, Anurita Dwivedi, Anubha Srivastava, Aparna Dwivedi, Swarna Bajpai, Rakesh Srivastava, Girdhari Mishra, Shamsher Ali and Asif, Anurag Srivastava, Utpal Das, Someshwar Pandey, Ajit Yadav, Ashutosh Tiwari, Narendra Shankar Bajpai, Akhand Pratap Singh, Anand Vaish, Vivek Singh, Ajay Kushwaha, Ankit Pandey, Pritesh Sonkar, Gaurav Pathak, Rakesh Yadav, Achal Yadav, etc were present.