Allahabad, Phulpur, Kaushambi and Pratapgarh seats: Counting to take place today amidst three-layered security

The counting of votes of the Lok Sabha polls for the four parliamentary seats of Prayagraj region including Allahabad, Phulpur, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi will begin at 8am at respective counting centres in the three districts amidst tight three-tier security arrangements on Tuesday. Tight security and barricading in place on the way leading to the counting site inside Mundera Mandi premises in Prayagraj on Monday (HT Photo)

The counting of votes will take place assembly-wise and after that the results of respective parliamentary constituencies will be announced after adding the results of the assembly constituencies included in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies, informed district election officers.

A total of 65 aspirants are in the poll fray from these four parliamentary constituencies including 14 from Allahabad, 15 from Phulpur, 10 from Kaushambi and 26 from Pratapgarh. The counting of votes of Phulpur and Allahabad seats will take place at Mundera Mandi in Prayagraj, while that of Kaushambi will take place at Osa Navin Mandi, and that of Pratapgarh at Mahuli Mandi in the two respective districts.

Prayagraj police commissioner, Ramit Sharma, said that the security of the counting venue has been divided into external and internal security circles and the duty of policemen has been fixed in three shifts.

All officers and men engaged in the first shift will be on duty from 5am. The counting area has been divided into three zones. Paramilitary, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), and local police will be on duty. Counting personnel, media persons, police and district administration officers will only be allowed to enter after showing the pass they have been issued. Mobile phones, satellite phones, calculators and other electronic gadgets, inflammable substances like matchsticks, lighters, beedis, cigarettes, and any kind of weapons would remain strictly prohibited in the counting venue. After the declaration of the counting results, the winning candidate and the first runner-up candidate will be escorted by the police from the counting venue to their residences.

Moreover, traffic restrictions have been imposed near the Mundera Mandi area, due to which, the UP Roadways buses will be forced to take the bypass route even as traffic police will be implementing diversion from 5am and the vehicles coming from Kanpur will also be diverted from Kahtula turn.

In Kaushambi, 57 micro observers, 57 supervisors and other employees have been deputed for counting votes. Counting of votes of two assembly seats including Babaganj and Kunda that are part of the Kaushambi parliamentary seat but fall under Pratapgarh district will take place in Pratapgarh itself, officials shared.

In Pratapgarh, the votes will be counted by breaking the seals of 3804 EVMs one by one, assembly wise. Apart from this, the votes of 4,196 postal ballots received till Monday afternoon will also be counted.

Officials said that the lock of the strong room will be opened at 6:30 am on Tuesday and the EVMs will be brought to the counting halls.